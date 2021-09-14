10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Anaheim (Calif.) Community Hospital 

2. Bethany Medical Center (High Point, N.C.) 

3. Box Butte General Hospital (Alliance, Neb.) 

4. Highland Hospital (Charleston, W.Va.) 

5. Holdenville (Okla.) General Hospital 

6. Goshen Medical Center (Faison, N.C.) 

7. La Paz Regional Hospital (Parker, Ariz.) 

8. McPherson (Kan.) Hospital 

9. Salem (Ill.) Township Hospital 

10. St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Brighton, Mass.)

