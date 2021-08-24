10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Frio Regional Hospital (Pearsall, Texas)

2. Lakeland Community Hospital (Haleyville, Ala.)

3. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center (Bradenton, Fla.)

4. McCurtain Memorial Hospital (Idabel, Okla.)

5. North Alabama Medical Center (Florence)

6. Northern Nevada Medical Center (Sparks)

7. River's Edge Hospital (St. Peter, Minn.)

8. Salem (Ill.) Township Hospital

9. Texas Vista Medical Center (San Antonio)

10. Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital