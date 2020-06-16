10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital (Angola, Ind.)

2. Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health

3. Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe, La.)

4. Harlan County Health System (Alma, Neb.)

5. Lake Chelan Community Hospital & Clinics (Chelan, Wash.)

6. Lovelace Regional Hospital (Roswell, N.M.)

7. Orleans Community Health (Medina, N.Y.)

8. San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital (Banning, Calif.)

9. Wilson Medical Center (Neodesha, Kan.)

10. Winner (S.D.) Regional Healthcare Center

