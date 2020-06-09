10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Coliseum Health System (Macon, Ga.)

2. Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe, La.)

3. Lake Chelan Community Hospital & Clinics (Chelan, Wash.)

4. Magee (Miss.) General Hospital

5. Mercy Hospital (Miami)

6. MountainView Regional Medical Center (Las Cruces, N.M.)

7. Rangely (Colo.) District Hospital

8. San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital (Banning, Calif.)

9. St. Joseph Hospital (Eureka, Calif.)

10. Wilson Medical Center (Neodesha, Kan.)

More articles on healthcare finance:

10 latest hospital credit rating downgrades

8 nonprofit health systems got $1.7B bailout, furloughed more than 30,000 workers

State-by-state breakdown of 130 rural hospital closures

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.