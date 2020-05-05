10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Astria Sunnyside (Wash.) Hospital

2. Astria Toppenish (Wash.) Hospital

3. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital (Angola, Ind.)

4. Coffeyville (Kan.) Regional Medical Center

5. Doctors Memorial Hospital (Bonifay, Fla.)

6. Gadsden (Ala.) Regional Medical Center

7. Magee (Miss.) General Hospital

8. Seton Medical Center Harker Heights (Texas)

9. Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital (Mishawaka, Ind.)

10. Warren (Pa.) General Hospital

