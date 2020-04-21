10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Aurora Santa Rosa (Calif.) Hospital

2. Bethany Medical Center (High Point, N.C.)

3. Boundary Community Hospital (Bonners Ferry, Idaho)

4. Brynn Marr Hospital (Jacksonville, N.C.)

5. Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton, N.Y.)

6. Lovelace Regional Hospital (Roswell, N.M.)

7. Magee (Miss.) General Hospital

8. Smith County Memorial Hospital (Smith Center, Kan.)

9. Steward Health Care (Houston)

10. Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital



More articles on healthcare finance:

HCA records 44% drop in profit, pulls 2020 guidance

Banner Health cuts exec pay, plans to furlough up to 7% of employees

COVID-19 financial damage forces West Virginia hospital to close

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.