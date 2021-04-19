10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Bakersfield (Calif.) Memorial Hospital

2. Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (Mass.)

3. East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital

4. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

5. Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System

6. Merit Health Wesley (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

7. Millcreek Community Hospital (Erie, Pa.)

8. Northern Maine Medical Center (Fort Kent)

9. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.)

10 Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems (Meadowview)

