10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Antelope Valley Hospital (Lancaster, Calif.)

2. Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center (Poteau)

3. Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center (Montclair, N.J.)

4. Lincoln Health System (Fayetteville, Tenn.)

5. Memorial Regional Health (Craig, Colo.)

6. Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital (Huntington, W.Va.)

7. Northern Maine Medical Center (Fort Kent)

8. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.)

9. Regional Medical Center (Manchester, Iowa)

10. Virginia Western State Hospital (Staunton)

More articles on healthcare finance:

Investment group calls for ouster of HCA director

Mayo Clinic raises $500M as it looks to growth

Why rural hospital closures hit a record high in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.