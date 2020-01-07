10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Bakersfield (Calif.) Heart Hospital

2. Eagleville (Pa.) Hospital

3. East Liverpool (Ohio) City Hospital

4. Friend (Neb.) Community Healthcare System

5. Gifford Medical Center (Randolph, Vt.)

6. North Central Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

7. San Juan Regional Medical Center (Farmington, N.M.)

8. Southwest General Hospital (San Antonio)

9. Sweeny (Texas) Community Hospital

10. University Hospital (Newark, N.J.)

