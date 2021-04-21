10 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent

Katie Adams 

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

  1. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Boston) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  2. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue integrity analyst and revenue cycle auditor

  3. Grady Health System (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle applications specialist.

  4. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle director and revenue cycle integration specialist.

  5. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  6. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  7. Phoenix Children's Hospital is seeking a revenue cycle manager.

  8. Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking a revenue cycle lead.

  9. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) is seeking a revenue management consultant.

  10. UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital - Oakland is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

