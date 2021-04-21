10 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
- Beth Israel Lahey Health (Boston) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue integrity analyst and revenue cycle auditor.
- Grady Health System (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle applications specialist.
- Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle director and revenue cycle integration specialist.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital is seeking a revenue cycle manager.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking a revenue cycle lead.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) is seeking a revenue management consultant.
- UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital - Oakland is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
