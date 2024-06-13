10 hospitals, health systems seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently have posted job listings seeking CFOs and assistant CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center (Medford, Ore.) and Asante Ashland (Ore.) Community Hospital

2. Havasu Regional Medical Center (Lake Havasu City, Ariz.)

3. HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital (Hudson)

4. HCA Florida Largo Hospital

5. Huron (S.D.) Regional Medical Center

6. Knapp Medical Center (Weslaco, Texas)

7. MountainView Hospital (Las Vegas)

8. Roxborough Memorial Hospital (Philadelphia)

9. Vaughan Regional Medical Center (Selma, Ala.)

10. Whittier (Calif.) Hospital Medical Center