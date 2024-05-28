10 hospitals, health systems pursuing CFOs

Several hospitals and health systems are on the search for a new CFO.

Here are 10 hospitals and health systems that have posted recent job listings looking for CFOs and assistant CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood, N.J.)

2. Ascension Saint Mary (Kankakee, Ill.)

3. The Medical Center of Southeast Texas (Port Arthur, Texas)

4. HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital (Hudson, Fla.)

5. Keck Medical Center of USC (Arcadia, Calif.)

6. Frye Regional Medical Center (Hickory, N.C.)

7. Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth, Va.)

8. Refugio (Texas) County Memorial Hospital

9. North Alabama Medical Center and North Alabama Shoals Hospital (Florence, Ala.)

10. MedStar Washington (D.C.) Hospital Center and Research Institute