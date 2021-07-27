Viewpoint: 6 reasons the VA's $16B Cerner EHR rollout is failing

Roger Baker, a former assistant secretary of Veterans Affairs for Information and Technology, shared six reasons why he thinks the VA's $16 billion Cerner EHR rollout is rocky, according to a July 26 article published by Federal Computer Week.

Most government programs of this scale fail.

Programs that do succeed after encountering a lot of issues often take twice the amount of time it was supposed to and twice the original cost estimates. Additionally, the VA has not provided evidence it is implementing recommendations from the Government Accountability Office or from health systems that underwent large-scale EHR transitions, Mr. Baker said.



The VA has historically struggled to launch large-scale programs.

In the last 20 years, the VA has struggled to launch many programs. To mitigate these risks, the VA developed the Office of Information and Technology. The OIT is responsible for large-scale program rollouts. However, the EHR modernization program isn't managed by OIT.



Oversight is split between several offices.

The EHR modernization program's management doesn't solely fall under the Veterans Health Administration or the OIT, which has created accountability concerns. A clear accountability process may improve the success of the program, or at least decipher who is responsible for the program's rocky ride.



The focus is on keeping up with the Department of Defense.

The driving factor for replacing the current EHR with Cerner is to improve interoperability with the Defense Department, which is rolling out its own Cerner EHR simultaneously. Improved design elements for the staff, such as increased quality of care or reducing the costs of care, isn't the primary factor.



The VA's current EHR is among the best.

A 2014 and 2016 Medscape survey found the VA's EHR, CPRS/VistA, was the most highly rated by clinicians. In the same survey, Cerner was rated toward the middle of the rankings. From a change management perspective, the new EHR is going to be more difficult to use than the one staff is currently using.



Lack of transparency.

The VA isn't being completely transparent with the numerous problems it's encountering, Mr. Baker said. The message to Congress and the public is, "Remain calm, all is well." To deal with the reality of the state the rollout is in, the VA needs to be honest with lawmakers, the public and itself if it wants a chance at success.