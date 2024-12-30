VA to rollout Oracle EHR at 4 facilities

The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to roll out its new Oracle Health EHR system at four facilities in Michigan starting in 2026.

Facilities in Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Detroit, and Saginaw will begin implementing the new EHR system in mid-2026, according to the VA's website.

"VA will kick off pre-deployment activities in the coming weeks, and additional details, including an initial deployment schedule, will be finalized and shared," the website states.

In 2018, the VA signed a contract with Cerner, now Oracle Health, to revamp its EHR system. However, the rollout of the Oracle Health EHR system has faced significant challenges, including cost overruns, patient safety issues and technical problems. As a result, the implementation was paused in April 2023, with only six VA facilities having the system fully deployed.