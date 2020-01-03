VA to double down on EHR modernization in 2020

Department of Veterans Affairs will go live on its new Cerner EHR system at five sites in March 2020, according to a Jan. 2 ConnectingVets report.

VA expects to deploy the $16 billion EHR in March at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., as well as the center's four community clinics.

With the new system, U.S. service members will have a single health record that will follow them throughout their military career, according to the report.

The agency also plans to prioritize veteran suicide prevention, caregiver benefits and Agent Orange disability benefits in 2020.

