UCI Health using natural language processing to extract clinical information from EHRs

Orange County, Calif.-based UCI Health has partnered with biomedical tech company Melax Tech to implement its natural language processing technology into its data science platform.

The technology, dubbed Lann, is a text annotation tool that can annotate clinical notes and train natural language processing models, according to an Aug. 30 press release.

The tool will be used to provide its UCI Health researchers with the capability to derive insights from large-scale EHR datasets.

"There has been a strong desire among UCI researchers to have the capability to analyze free-text clinical narrative data using cutting-edge NLP technologies," said Kai Zheng, chief research information officer at UCI Health Affairs. "We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with Melax Tech to deploy their AI-driven annotation and analytics tools to help our researchers advance their research agenda by leveraging the vast amount of free-text data that our health system has accumulated in the past two decades."