UC San Diego Health to share EHR with El Centro Regional Medical Center

UC San Diego Health said it is in discussion to share an EHR system with El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center as part of a move to stabilize the hospital after its acting CEO and CFO resigned in January.

UC San Diego Health said conversations are underway between regional municipal and health leaders to decide if the health system should possibly share its EHR system with El Centro Regional Medical Center, according to a Feb. 27 release from UC San Diego Health.

The move comes as UC San Diego Health said it will assume full operational, clinical and financial management of El Centro Regional Medical Center.

The aim is to provide a strategic plan for El Centro that will stabilize and improve its finances.