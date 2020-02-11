Survey: Community hospitals rate Allscripts top cloud-based EHR replacement

Most community hospitals evaluating cloud-based replacement systems for their EHRs rate Allscripts as the top EHR product offering, according to a recent Black Book report.

For its Q1 2020 user survey, Black Book asked more than 700 community, rural and critical access hospitals about their EHR and cloud-based systems. Survey respondents evaluated vendors' product offerings on 18 key performance indicators including deployment, integration, interoperability, customer service and accountability.

Four report insights:

1. More than 25 percent of hospitals under 150 beds said they are currently assessing cloud-based replacement systems for their EHRs.

2. Of the participants, 448 currently use an EHR system in their respective hospitals, 247 are evaluating an EHR implementation and 55 are rolling out a cloud-based EHR replacement.

3. Allscripts was rated highest of the EHR vendors for community, critical access and specialty hospitals that were evaluating or currently implementing a cloud-based EHR.

4. Small hospital participants that use Allscripts, Cerner and Meditech products rated the vendors strong in KPIs.

