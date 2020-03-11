Salesforce adds EHR data integration tool to health cloud platform

Salesforce recently launched several new capabilities for its healthcare cloud platform, according to a March 9 news release.

Destinations, a new interoperability tool offered on the platform, allows healthcare clients to connect their EHR system with the Salesforce health cloud. EHR data can then be integrated with predefined data mappings without writing a line of code.

Salesforce's independent software vendor Bridge Connecter developed the interoperability tool, which is available through Salesforce's AppExchange cloud computing store.

Additional capabilities that have been added to Salesforce's platform include tools for provider relationship management, payer and provider searches and provider engagement.

