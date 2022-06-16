Piedmont launches Epic EHR system at 5 hospitals

Atlanta-based Piedmont has launched Epic's EHR system at five of its newest hospitals.

Bartow, Ga.-based Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center; Snellville, Ga.-based Piedmont Eastside Medical Center; Snellville, Ga.-based Piedmont Eastside South Campus; Piedmont Macon (Ga.) Medical Center; and Piedmont Macon (Ga.) North Hospital went live with the Epic EHR system after nine months of preparation and training, according to a June 13 press release. The hospitals joined the Piedmont system on Aug. 1.

Piedmont said the Epic system will help exchange patient data, give patients secure access to their health data, let patients communicate with providers, schedule appointments, perform e-check prior to arrival and refill prescriptions.

"Clinical staff throughout our system will now be able to pull up a patient's medical history quickly and know about current medications, allergies and other essential patient information," said Leigh Hamby, MD, chief medical officer of Piedmont. "That level of integration, transparency and communication is crucial to caring for our patients and helping them stay healthy."