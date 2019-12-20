Physicians give EHR usability an 'F' rating & 5 other notes from EHR studies

Here are key insights from six recent studies on EHRs:

1. An American Medical Association-led study found that in terms of usability, physicians grade EHRs as an "F" rating and attribute them as a cause of burnout.

2. Gender-based differences in EHR use patterns may be the driving factor behind higher rates of burnout among female physicians.

3. Replacing an EHR alert with a visual aid can help decrease unintentional duplicate laboratory and radiology tests ordered by clinicians.

4. Usability scores of EHR vendors that have attested to meaningful use did not improve between 2014 and 2015.

5. EHR products that have been certified by the ONC Health IT Certification Program may be causing issues that could lead to patient harm.

6. The perceptions surrounding which information disclosed in patient medical records is sensitive can impact a patient's willingness to share their health data for care and research.

