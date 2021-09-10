ONC: 70% of hospitals have issues with public health data reporting 

Jackie Drees - Print  | 
Listen

Seven in 10 hospitals experience at least one challenge with reporting health information to public health agencies in 2019, according to a recent ONC data brief. 

ONC analyzed survey data from the 2019 American Hospital Association Information Technology supplement to get a better understanding of the number and types of challenges that hospitals have experienced when electronically reporting to public health agencies prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Here are the top challenges hospitals cited with public data reporting in 2019: 

  • Lack of capacity to electronically exchange information among hospitals and public health agencies: 50 percent 
  • Interface-related issues, such as costs and complexity: 40 percent 
  • Use of different vocabulary standards than the public health agency: 19 percent 
  • Difficulty extracting relevant information from the EHR: 17 percent 
  • Other challenges: 6 percent 
  • Unaware of which public health agencies to send information: 4 percent 

Click here to view the full data brief.

 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars