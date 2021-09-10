ONC: 70% of hospitals have issues with public health data reporting 

Listen
Seven in 10 hospitals experience at least one challenge with reporting health information to public health agencies in 2019, according to a recent ONC data brief.
ONC analyzed survey data from the 2019 American Hospital Association Information Technology supplement to get a better understanding of the number and types of challenges that hospitals have experienced when electronically reporting to public health agencies prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the top challenges hospitals cited with public data reporting in 2019:
- Lack of capacity to electronically exchange information among hospitals and public health agencies: 50 percent
- Interface-related issues, such as costs and complexity: 40 percent
- Use of different vocabulary standards than the public health agency: 19 percent
- Difficulty extracting relevant information from the EHR: 17 percent
- Other challenges: 6 percent
- Unaware of which public health agencies to send information: 4 percent
Click here to view the full data brief.