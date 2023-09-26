Meditech in the last 30 days

Noah Schwartz -

From adding new hospital clients to launching an artificial intelligence-focused partnership with big tech, Meditech has had a busy month.

Here are four moves by Meditech that Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days:

  1. Meditech expanded its partnership with Google to focus on AI that can automatically generate clinical documents.

  2. Randolph, Vt.-based Gifford Health Care announced that it would be switching its EHR to Meditech.

  3. Meditech synced with ambient listening and generative AI company Suki.

  4. Bethany (Okla.) Children's Health Center opted for Meditech Expanse as its new EHR.

