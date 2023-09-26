Meditech in the last 30 days

From adding new hospital clients to launching an artificial intelligence-focused partnership with big tech, Meditech has had a busy month.
Here are four moves by Meditech that Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days:
- Meditech expanded its partnership with Google to focus on AI that can automatically generate clinical documents.
- Randolph, Vt.-based Gifford Health Care announced that it would be switching its EHR to Meditech.
- Meditech synced with ambient listening and generative AI company Suki.
- Bethany (Okla.) Children's Health Center opted for Meditech Expanse as its new EHR.