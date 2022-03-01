Meditech Expanse now available for physician-owned practices

Meditech rolled out a mobile EHR that is designed to meet the needs of independent physician practices and ambulatory care.

Expanse Ambulatory is software that combines Meditech's mobile EHR with a complete suite of practice management applications, including patient scheduling, registration, billing, reporting, advanced interoperability tools, and a patient and consumer health portal. The software will also be equipped with revenue cycle management tools that streamline and expedite the collection of revenue, according to a March 1 press release.

Physician-owned practices will now have the option to license the software on their own without having to go through a hospital.

"Practices can now leverage Expanse Ambulatory's web- and touch-based design, without the prerequisite of Expanse in the hospital environment," Carol Labadini, vice president of Meditech said. "This solution will help them navigate the evolving needs of consumers and shifting reimbursement models, while also addressing the challenges of staffing shortages and burnout. And since this subscription-based solution lives in the cloud, there is no significant IT footprint required."