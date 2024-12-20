How Judy Faulkner teaches good EHR habits

Good EHR habits come down to one thing, according to Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner: training.

"If we teach users to do things the right way, and we teach them before bad habits get calcified in the brain, they are much more likely to use the software well and to be happy, proficient users," she wrote in a December blog post.

Training is a big part of Epic EHR implementations and a major reason they take as long as they do. Those installs can last from nine to 12 months up to years in some cases. Larger Epic EHR switches require "an additional layer of change management, of training," Epic implementation executive Nick Frenzer told Becker's for an April story.

"If the users don’t get good training, and instead bad habits get solidified, they might never catch up," Ms. Faulkner wrote.