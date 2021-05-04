Hartford HealthCare, Yale New Haven & 40+ more providers sign onto Connecticut's new HIE

Forty-four healthcare providers including Hartford HealthCare and Yale New Haven Health have joined Connecticut's statewide health information exchange, which went live May 3, the CT Mirror reports.

State officials have been working on a centralized HIE for 14 years; the latest effort cost about $48 million, with 10 percent of that covered by the state, and federal funds making up the rest.

Providers are required to participate in the HIE, named Connie. Hospitals and laboratories by law will have one year to sign up once the exchange is deemed operational, while other providers will have two years, according to the report.

Connie collects data from physician practices, labs, hospitals, radiology offices and community organizations to give providers a complete view of patients' health records. Connecticut will use an "opt-out" system, so all patients' data will be shared across the HIE unless they opt out.

"Wherever and whenever you need to get healthcare in our state, your provider will be able to access needed health information so they can provide the best treatment, better care coordination, and not duplicate tests in the process," said Vicki Veltri, head of the Connecticut's Office of Health Strategy, according to the report.

