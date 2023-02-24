CommonSpirit Health a model for social determinants data sharing via EHRs: ONC

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has robust data sharing and collection to address social determinants of health in the communities it serves, ONC said in a new report.

The health system's Connected Community Network tech platform makes referrals, helps coordinate care and tracks outcomes, integrating social care into everyday healthcare. Its Total Health Roadmap is a universal social needs screening and referral program for primary care patients. Its Homeless Health Initiative uses data sharing to address homelessness. And its Social Needs Analytics platform analyzes EHR data to identify areas for investment to counter injustices.

"Community-led SDOH information exchange initiatives, based in standards to facilitate interoperability, can play an important role in addressing health equity and improving health outcomes," ONC concluded in the February report.