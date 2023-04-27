Chatbots, wearables data, VR: Top 8 EHR tools hospitals plan to add

Hospitals are moving beyond traditional EHR functions in adding technologies such as chatbots and wearable trackers to the systems. Here are the top eight EHR capabilities health systems plan to invest in, according to an April 26 MIT Technology Review Insights report.

1. Communication tools (telehealth, messaging): 61 percent

2. Online appointment scheduling: 50 percent

3. Virtual registration/demographic collection: 47 percent

4. Chatbots/social media to answer or direct patient questions: 32 percent

5. Access to vitals/ability to add fitness tracker data: 26 percent

6. Health and wellness education: 21 percent

7. Augmented or virtual reality education or therapy tools: 16 percent

8. Symptom checker/triage: 16 percent