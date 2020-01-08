Athenahealth names general manager of Epocrates app: 3 things to know

Athenahealth announced on Jan. 8 that Diane Bartoli will serve as the general manager of the Watertown, Mass.-based EHR vendor's mobile medical decision support services, Epocrates.

Three things to know:

1. Ms. Bartoli will oversee all aspects of Epocrates, including building out strategic operations, product, engineering, sales, marketing and account management. Epocrates is a mobile application clinicians can use to find information on medication dosing and safety.

2. Most recently, Ms. Bartoli served as director and general manager of education business at Amazon Kindle.

3. Ms. Bartoli also has past leadership experience at Elsevier as the company's senior vice president and general manager of clinical reference and workflow business.

