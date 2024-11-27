277 million patients' data drives Epic's research findings

Epic Research, the digital publication from EHR vendor Epic, taps into the company's extensive patient data repository to address pressing medical questions, Wisconsin State Journal reported Nov. 27.

Using Cosmos, Epic's anonymized dataset that includes 277 million patients across 1,591 hospitals, researchers can generate and share findings faster than the traditional peer-reviewed journal process.

Cosmos, launched in April 2020 shortly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, has enabled Epic Research to publish studies on a broad array of topics, such as predicting which COVID-19 patients may require ventilators, examining the percentage of overdose patients tested for fentanyl, and evaluating the effectiveness of the monkeypox (mpox) vaccine.

In 2024, the online journal published more than 50 articles, with research topics including weight loss, lung cancer risk, heart disease in young adults, growth spurts, and uninsured emergency visits, according to the report.