16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent 

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Mather Hospital (Port Jefferson, N.Y.): Seeks a data analyst

2. Berkshire Health Systems (Pittsfield, Mass.): Seeks an applications analyst

3. Beverly Hospital (Montebello, Calif.): Seeks a clinical applications analyst

4. Harris Health System (Bellaire, Texas): Seeks a business intelligence analyst

Cerner

1. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): Seeks a health information management data integrity analyst

2. BayCare (Clearwater, Fla.): Seeks an information systems analyst

3. MedStar Health (Baltimore): Seeks an information systems manager

4. Midland (Texas) Health: Seeks an application analyst

Epic

1. UCLA Health (Los Angeles): Seeks a clinical informatics specialist

2. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Seeks an IT application analyst

3. SCL Health (Broomfield, Colo.): Seeks an application analyst

4. Wake Forest Baptist Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.): Seeks an integration analyst

Meditech

1. Emerson Hospital (Concord, Mass.): Seeks a financial applications analyst

2. Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center: Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

3. Boone Health (Columbia, Mo.): Seeks an applications analyst

4. South County Hospital (Wakefield, R.I.): Seeks an applications analyst