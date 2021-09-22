16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent 

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. PIH Health (La Crescenta, Calif.): Seeks a clinical analyst

2. North Texas Medical Center (Gainesville): Seeks a clinical application support specialist

3. Mohawk Valley Health Systems (Utica, N.Y.): Seeks a lab information system analyst

4. Community Health of Central Washington (Yakima): Seeks an applications analyst

Cerner

1. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health: Seeks a registration analyst

2. UT Medical Center (Knoxville, Tenn.): Seeks a clinical applications assistant director

3. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): Seeks a financial operations director

4. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): Seeks a health information management integrity analyst

Epic

1. Alameda Health System (Oakland, Calif.): Seeks an application analyst

2. Loyola University Health System (Maywood, Ill.): Seeks a clinical analyst

3. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): Seeks a clinical IT analyst

4. Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.): Seeks a pharmacy systems analyst

Meditech

1. Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital (El Durado, Kan.): Seeks a clinical application specialist

2. Bacon County Hospital (Alma, Ga.): Seeks a financial IT analyst

3. Amita Health (Lisle, Ill.): Seeks a systems analyst

4. Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital: Seeks a clinical informatics analyst