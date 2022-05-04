Walmart in the news: 4 recent healthcare moves

From launching a diabetes telehealth program to offering free health screenings nationwide, Walmart continues to increase its healthcare presence. Here are four most recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's.

Walmart stores nationwide offered free health screenings, affordable vaccinations and wellness resources on April 23.



Walmart heir Alice Walton's foundation partnered with the Washington Regional Medical System in Fayetteville, Ark., to build a new regional healthcare system. The new health system will serve northwest Arkansas and work with Cleveland Clinic to help Arkansas residents access specialist care.



Walmart blocked prescriptions from clinicians working for telehealth startups to treat ADHD. Telehealth startup Done Health's was blocked by Walmart from filling prescriptions after concerns were raised that the startups' clinicians were writing too many prescriptions for Adderall and other stimulants, which are highly addictive.

Walmart Health partnered with national telehealth provider MeMD, to launch the Walmart Health Virtual Care Diabetes Program. The program is available as a standalone or as part of a comprehensive medical and behavioral telehealth program for patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.



