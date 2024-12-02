VillageMD's CEO exits

VillageMD's board appointed COO Jim Murray as interim CEO Nov. 27 after former CEO Tim Barry stepped down, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Chicago-based primary care company did not provide additional information about Mr. Barry's exit. Earlier this year, VillageMD made plans to close 160 clinics after investor Walgreens incurred a $5.8 billion impairment charge related to the company.

Walgreens also filed a Securities and Exchange Commission report detailing plans to sell part or all of its ownership stake in VillageMD back in August. During its latest quarterly earnings call, Walgreens CEO said VillageMD wouldn't be a "crucial" part of the company's future, as Walgreens aims to focus on its retail pharmacy business.

However, Walgreens told the Tribune it would continue to work with Mr. Murray through the leadership transition and said Mr. Murray was "integral" in the company's turnaround toward profitable growth.