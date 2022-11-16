Uber Health looking to expand medical delivery, healthcare ride services

Uber Health is looking to expand its platforms as it sees an increased demand for medical device delivery services and healthcare rideshare services, Yahoo Finance reported Nov. 16.

The company is looking to partner with other companies to scale their rideshare and delivery service business.

"We're thinking about how to choose the right partners to be able to do that at scale, because there is such a high degree of overlap between those that need a ride and those that need something delivered," said Caitlin Donovan, global head of Uber Health.

This comes as Uber Health is planning on expanding its platforms into the employer market.

The company is looking to include rides to appointments for patients with employer-sponsored plans, as well as rides for nurses, particularly those who are in home health care.

"We've anecdotally heard from our customers that you can see about an extra patient a day, which helps not only serve the patient but really makes a workforce where we have a shortage much more productive as well," said Ms. Donovan.

Uber Health already provides this service to Medicaid and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries but saw the need for employers as well.

"We now think about how to make that scalable for health plans by thinking about the overlapping needs of patients so we can take administrative cost out of the system, and then, candidly, structuring the benefits in a way that works for all," said Ms. Donovan.