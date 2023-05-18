Top 6 disruptor brands

Six healthcare disruptors scored higher than the top-ranked health system brand in this year's Humanizing Brand Experience report from marketing agency Monigle.

Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System was the most humanizing health system brand, according to Monigle's proprietary scoring model that weighs healthcare engagement in each market. Here are the six disruptors that ranked above Valley Health System:

1. Heal (home-based primary care)

2. Parsley Health (holistic medicine)

3. Kindbody (fertility care)

4. Maven (women's and family health)

5. Forward (disease prevention)

6. Carbon Health (hybrid primary care)

