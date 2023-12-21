The major healthcare deals of 2023

Healthcare disruptors such as Amazon, CVS Health and VillageMD spent billions in 2023 to increase their presence in the healthcare space through mergers and acquisitions.
Here are six healthcare disruptor acquisitions that have been closed or announced since Jan. 3:
- UnitedHealth Group's Optum announced plans June 26 to merge with home and hospice care provider Amedisys in an all-cash deal valued at $101 per share, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.
- On May 2, CVS Health completed its $10.6 billion acquisition of primary care company Oak Street Health.
- On March 29, CVS Health completed its $8 billion acquisition of Signify Health, adding more than 10,000 clinicians to its network.
- On Feb. 22, Amazon completed its $3.9 billion acquisition of virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical.
- In February, UnitedHealth Group closed on its $5.4 billion acquisition of home health firm LHC Group.
- On Jan. 3, VillageMD, which is majority-owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, completed its acquisition of Summit Health-CityMD, adding more than 2,800 providers to its ranks. The deal was worth $8.9 billion.