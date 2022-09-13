Sony to enter the over-the-counter hearing aid business

Sony has partnered with hearing aid manufacturing company WS Audiology Denmark to create an over-the-counter hearing device.

Sony and WS Audiology Denmark will combine their technological and medical expertise teams to create new products for an over-the-counter self-fitting hearing aid business, according to a Sept. 13 press release.

Sony and WSA are currently developing the first product under the Sony brand for the U.S. market.

This comes after the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act, established under the FDA's final rule, was signed into law Aug. 16.

The new rule allows individuals 18 years or older with "perceived mild-to-moderate hearing impairment" to purchase hearing aids without needing a medical exam, prescription or fitting adjustment from an audiologist.

Best Buy is also joining Sony and will begin selling over-the-counter hearing devices this fall in 300 stores.