Optum spent $31B on acquisitions

In the last two years, Optum has spent $31 billion on acquisitions, The Oregonian reported May 13.

In the state of Oregon, Optum has acquired 12 healthcare provider companies including Oregon Medical Group, GreenField Health System, Family Medical Group Northeast as well as an independent physician association in Portland.

In addition to these, Optum also has eight surgery centers dispersed throughout the state including Mt. Scott Surgery Center in Happy Valley, the Cornell Surgery Center and the Northwest Spine and Pain Surgical Center. The company also owns Refresh Mental Health, which manages eight locations in Oregon, along with numerous pharmacies.

This comes as Optum is currently pursuing authorization to acquire Amedisys, a home health care firm, for $3.3 billion. According to Oregon health authorities, this move would nearly double UnitedHealth's portion of the state's home health market, rising from 6% to 11% of patients, and boost its stake in hospice services from 4% to 6%. Particularly in locales such as Portland, Roseburg, and Salem, in which its market presence would be significantly amplified, according to the publication.