Optum, Mariners ink primary care deal

Optum Washington signed a deal with the Seattle Mariners to become the professional baseball team's exclusive primary care partner.

Optum Washington includes The Everett Clinic, The Polyclinic and Optum Care network, which employ 5,400 physicians who serve 660,000 patients annually. Under the partnership, Optum and the Mariners will develop video features honoring recipients of the Hometown All-Star recognition, an award given to physicians, clinicians, frontline workers and volunteers.

Optum is also making a donation to the American Heart Association every time a Mariners player records a hit at T-Mobile Park. The deal also includes Optum signage at the home park and radio advertising opportunities.