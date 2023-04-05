How Amazon plans to deliver digital healthcare

Nworah Ayogu, MD, general manager and chief medical officer of Amazon Clinic, says the platform aims to be a marketplace that connects consumers to providers, CNBC reported April 4.

Dr. Ayogu says Amazon Clinic "injects choice" for consumers when it comes to their healthcare experience. He says Amazon Clinic allows patients to choose the factors that matter to them when it comes to receiving care.

Dr. Ayogu also said consumers who have been using Amazon Clinic want more conditions added and he said the company is looking to expand its offerings.

When it comes to providers, Amazon Clinic is working with local providers to help them get a wider reach so that they can serve more patients through its platform.

"What we're trying to do is to make it dramatically easier for customers to find, choose and afford the products and services they need to get and stay healthy," Dr. Ayogu told CNBC.

When it comes to privacy, Dr. Ayogu says Amazon Clinic is following all HIPAA regulations and that all of Amazon's healthcare businesses have had privacy and security built into it prior to being rolled out to consumers.

"It's critical to us that patient health information remains safe, secure and separate," said Dr. Ayogu.

Amazon Clinic, launched on Nov. 15, allows patients in 32 states to message clinicians through a secure portal to seek personalized treatments and prescriptions for common conditions such as urinary tract infections, dandruff and migraines.