Google's top 10 healthcare moves of '24

Google continued its push into the healthcare industry in 2024, with new health system partnerships and artificial intelligence products.

Here are the tech giant's top 10 healthcare moves of the year, as reported by Becker's:

1. Google expanded its AI collaboration with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, to generate nurse handoffs and emergency department visit notes.

2. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems started rolling out generative AI features from Google Cloud in January, including drafting patient letters and clinical documentation.

3. Google researchers said in January they developed healthcare AI that is more accurate — and empathetic — than real-life physicians.

4. Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health worked with Google in 2024 to create more personalized materials for members and accelerate prior authorization and claims processing.

5. Google launched MedLM for Chest X-ray, a generative AI-powered tool to classify medical images, in March.

6. Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health teamed up with Google Cloud in March to use AI to identify medication possibilities for chronic disease patients.

7. Google partnered with the White House in June to help rural hospitals with cybersecurity.

8. Google terminated its employee healthcare contract with Amazon One Medical in August.

9. Google unveiled Health AI Developer Foundations, a suite of open-weight AI models designed to simplify and accelerate the development of healthcare applications such as imaging, in November.

10. Layoffs at Google in January affected the company's Fitbit arm.