Google's 5 biggest healthcare moves in 2023

In 2023, Google utilized its artificial intelligence tools to expand its reach among large health systems and grow its healthcare presence.
Here are Google's five biggest healthcare moves that Becker's has reported on in 2023:
- In December, Google launched MedLM, a suite of AI healthcare models that aim to assist clinicians and researchers conducting studies. The company's Med-PaLM 2 AI model was tested at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.
- In September, Google partnered with EHR vendor Meditech to bring AI tools to the EHR vendor.
- In August, Google partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare to launch generative AI tools that can document emergency room visits and speed up nurse handoffs.
- In August, Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to use AI to reduce administrative workload, support clinical decision-making, and help personalize the patient experience.
- In April, Google Cloud launched new AI tools designed to accelerate the prior authorization process.