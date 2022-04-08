Google seeks health information privacy lead, 9 other positions

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are 10 open positions as of April 8:

  1. Health information privacy lead: will lead development of health software products, investigate privacy events, perform contract reviews and manage key health privacy initiatives

  2. Director of product management, Google for Clinicians data platform: will develop the core strategy, lay the plans for development, grow a talented team and engage clients for Google's data platform for clinicians

  3. UX research program manager, Google for Clinicians: will plan projects, define milestones, assess risks, create actionable insights and ensure that deadlines are met for user experience projects for Google Health's platform for EHR insights

  4. Software engineer, Google for Clinicians: will help develop software for Google Health's platform for EHR insights

  5. Mental health lead for benefits, YouTube: will work to understand the well-being needs of YouTube employees to design training and interventions to improve staff mental health

  6. Health economist: will use expertise in social and behavioral science research and analytics to shape Google's healthcare strategy

  7. Algorithms research scientist, Fitbit: will solve scientific problems associated with algorithms that can help extract useful information from physiological sensor signals

  8. Senior software engineer for iOS, Fitbit: will work on iOS software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future

  9. Senior software engineer for Android, Fitbit: will work on Android software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future

  10. Bioelectrical research scientist, Fitbit: will improve Google's portfolio of electrode-based sensors and provide expertise in sensing human physiological metrics using biopotentials and bioimpedances

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars