Google seeks health information privacy lead, 9 other positions

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are 10 open positions as of April 8:
- Health information privacy lead: will lead development of health software products, investigate privacy events, perform contract reviews and manage key health privacy initiatives
- Director of product management, Google for Clinicians data platform: will develop the core strategy, lay the plans for development, grow a talented team and engage clients for Google's data platform for clinicians
- UX research program manager, Google for Clinicians: will plan projects, define milestones, assess risks, create actionable insights and ensure that deadlines are met for user experience projects for Google Health's platform for EHR insights
- Software engineer, Google for Clinicians: will help develop software for Google Health's platform for EHR insights
- Mental health lead for benefits, YouTube: will work to understand the well-being needs of YouTube employees to design training and interventions to improve staff mental health
- Health economist: will use expertise in social and behavioral science research and analytics to shape Google's healthcare strategy
- Algorithms research scientist, Fitbit: will solve scientific problems associated with algorithms that can help extract useful information from physiological sensor signals
- Senior software engineer for iOS, Fitbit: will work on iOS software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future
- Senior software engineer for Android, Fitbit: will work on Android software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future
- Bioelectrical research scientist, Fitbit: will improve Google's portfolio of electrode-based sensors and provide expertise in sensing human physiological metrics using biopotentials and bioimpedances