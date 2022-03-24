Google hiring talent for its EHR tool

Google recently posted several job openings for positions on the team that develops Care Studio, the tech giant's EHR search tool.

Software engineer, user experience program manager and director of product management are among the positions recently posted for the Care Studio team.

The workers who will fill these positions will focus on developing point-of-care clinical tools and services, as well as strengthening the Google for Clinicians Data Platform, a piece of Care Studio that harmonizes data from different sources and brings it together in one place, a Google spokesperson told Becker's March 23.

The job postings are part of Google's efforts to expand its health business and clinical offerings, the spokesperson said.