CVS' Oak Street Health to pay $60M to settle Medicare Advantage kickback allegations

CVS subsidiary Oak Street Health has agreed to pay $60 million to settle accusations that it violated the False Claims Act by offering kickbacks to third-party insurance agents in return for referring older adults to its primary care clinics.

The U.S. government claimed that in 2020, Oak Street Health, a primary care provider, launched a program to grow its patient base. According to a Sept. 18 news release from the Justice Department, as part of this program, third-party insurance agents reached out to older adults eligible for or enrolled in Medicare Advantage, promoting Oak Street Health's services.

These agents then allegedly connected interested individuals with Oak Street Health staff through a three-way phone call, known as a "warm transfer," or by submitting their information electronically. In return, Oak Street Health paid the agents $200 for each person it referred. According to the release, these payments encouraged agents to prioritize financial gains for Oak Street Health over the best interests of the older adults.

The settlement addresses allegations that, between September 2020 and December 2022, Oak Street Health knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare by offering illegal payments to agents, violating the Anti-Kickback Statute.

CVS acquired Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion in May 2023.