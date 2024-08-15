CVS Health taps chief people officer from McDonald's

CVS Health has named Heidi Capozzi executive vice president and chief people officer.

Ms. Capozzi will assume the role on Sept. 9, succeeding Laurie Havanec, who is leaving the company, according to an Aug. 14 news release.

She joins CVS Health from McDonald's, where she served as executive vice president and global chief people officer, according to the release. She also previously served as senior vice president of human resources at Boeing.

"Heidi brings a depth of experience and a breadth of industry insights to CVS Health, in particular a proven track record of hiring, building, and growing strong teams and advancing a winning culture," CVS Health President and CEO Karen Lynch said in the release.