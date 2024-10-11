CVS exec takes top job at Revlon

CVS Health's top executive for customer experience is headed to Revlon to serve as CEO of the cosmetics company.

Michelle Peluso will assume her new role with Revlon Nov. 4. She makes the move from Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health, where she has served as chief customer and experience officer.

Peluso joined CVS Health in 2021 as its inaugural first chief customer and experience officer, spearheading initiatives across marketing, brand strategy, digital transformation, and consumer experience to bolster the company's digital growth and customer engagement. In 2023, her responsibilities were expanded to further elevate CVS Health's customer-facing strategies.

Her move comes at a time when CVS Health is undergoing significant changes. Most recently, it is set to lay off more than 630 employees as part of a $2 billion cost-cutting initiative. The company is also considering separation of its retail and insurance units.