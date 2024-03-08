Apple's pay for 9 health tech jobs

Naomi Diaz -

Apple continues to aggressively hire for healthcare jobs focused on enhancing the health features of its devices. 

Here are nine healthcare-related jobs Apple is hiring for:

  1. Health software QA engineer (Sunnyvale, Calif.): Will test the functionality of the Health application. Salary range: $92,705.59 to $179,100.00.

  2. Health sensing, electrical engineer (San Diego): Will design, develop and launch sensor technologies for Apple products. Salary range: $131,500.00 to $243,300.00.

  3. Senior machine learning engineer, health (Cupertino, Calif.): Will create software features for Apple's health products. Salary range: $170,700.00 to $256,500.00.

  4. Health systems data quality engineer (Cupertino, Calif.): Will help build scalable data platforms. Salary range: $132,300.00 to $241,500.00.

  5. Health software development engineer in test (San Diego): Will test and assess the quality of iOS and WatchOS health-related features. Salary range: $131,500.00 to $243,300.00.

  6. Clinical producer (Cupertino, Calif.): Will guide development of health products. Salary range: $160,700.00 to $241,500.00.

  7. HID Health QA (Cupertino, Calif.): Will create health features for the Apple Watch. Salary range: $132,300.00 to $241,500.00.

  8. iOS application developer (Sunnyvale, Calif.): Will lead the health features team. Salary range: $170,700.00 to $256,500.00.

  9. Machine learning engineer, health strategic initiative (Cupertino, Calif.): Will develop machine learning algorithms for early detection of certain diseases. Salary range:  $199,800.00 to $300,200.00. 

