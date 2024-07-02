Apple's pay for 9 health tech jobs

Apple continues to aggressively hire for jobs focused on enhancing the health features of its devices.
Here are nine healthcare-related jobs for which Apple is hiring:
- Health sensing machine learning engineer (Cupertino, Calif.): Will develop machine learning algorithms for health sensing applications. Salary range: $138,900 to $256,500.
- Motion health algorithm scientist (San Diego): Will work on motion health technologies. Salary range: $131,500 to $243,300.
- Health software, developer productivity engineer (San Diego): Will support teams that work on HealthKit, the health app and other health projects. Salary range: $131,500 to $243,300.
- Production quality manager, health (Cupertino, Calif.): Will oversee quality engineering activities, and support quality management system efforts for medical device products. Salary range: $143,100 to $238,500.
- Machine learning scientist, health sensing (San Diego): Will develop algorithms for extracting insights from sensor and health data. Salary range: $131,500 to $243,300.
- iOS application developer (San Diego): Will expand the functionality of the health app. Salary range: $131,500 to $243,300.
- Software engineering project manager, health (Sunnyvale, Calif.): Will design, implement, test and enhance analytics systems that identify trends in the compliance and usability of health data. Salary range: $160,700 to $241,500.
- Health sensing product design, mechanical engineer (Cupertino, Calif.): Will design, develop and validate health sensing technology. Salary range: $138,900 to $256,500.
- Quality engineer, health (Cupertino, Calif.): Will support quality management system efforts for Apple's software medical device products. Salary range: $107,500 to $179,100.